Airfare prices finally dropping from summer's record high prices

The average roundtrip for flights is expected to fall to $286, which would be down 25% compared to the peak we saw in May.

Airfares are finally dropping.

The online booking platform "Hopper" says flights should be decreasing soon from this summer's record highs.

Airfare should remain below $300 through late September, before rising in October and November.

As for the holidays, airfare is expected to average $386 per ticket in December and more if you book last minute.

Gabe Saglia is the senior editor at Travel-Zoo. He joined ABC7 to talk about cheap airfare.