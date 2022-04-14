affordable housing

New $30M affordable senior housing building opens on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new $30 million residential complex for seniors is now open on the South Side.

The "Montclare JoAnn Thompson" is named after the late longtime alderman for the Englewood neighborhood.

Lawmakers, along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, celebrated the grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The new building has a number of amenities, including a fitness center, and a beauty and barbershop.

It offers affordable housing to people 62 years old and older, which is something the mayor said is imperative.

The eight-story building is located at W 63rd Street and S Green Street and has 102 one-bedroom units.
