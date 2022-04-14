CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new $30 million residential complex for seniors is now open on the South Side.
The "Montclare JoAnn Thompson" is named after the late longtime alderman for the Englewood neighborhood.
Lawmakers, along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, celebrated the grand opening with a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday.
ALSO SEE: West Pullman senior living residents fear for safety, say people sleep in hallways, basement
The new building has a number of amenities, including a fitness center, and a beauty and barbershop.
It offers affordable housing to people 62 years old and older, which is something the mayor said is imperative.
ALSO SEE: East Chicago senior housing project deemed unsafe, residents preparing to evacuate
The eight-story building is located at W 63rd Street and S Green Street and has 102 one-bedroom units.
New $30M affordable senior housing building opens on South Side
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News