2 pedestrians seriously hurt after driver runs red light, hits them in Ukrainian Village crosswalk

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two pedestrians are seriously injured after being hit by a sedan on the Northwest Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood at West Chicago Avenue and North Damen Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

A 69-year-old man was driving a yellow Ford sedan westbound when he ran a red light, striking a 46-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, police said.

Police said the victims were transported to Stroger Hospital, where they are listed in serious condition. The driver was transported to the same hospital, where he is listed in good condition for unknown injuries.

Citations are pending and CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.