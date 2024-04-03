Chicago Animal Care and Control rescues 36 cats, 3 dogs from Auburn Gresham home, owner charged

Chicago authorities rescued 36 cats and three dogs from a home on South Hermitage in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday.

Chicago authorities rescued 36 cats and three dogs from a home on South Hermitage in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday.

Chicago authorities rescued 36 cats and three dogs from a home on South Hermitage in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday.

Chicago authorities rescued 36 cats and three dogs from a home on South Hermitage in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago authorities rescued 36 cats and three dogs from a home in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Tuesday.

Animal Care and Control responded to the home in the 7700-block of South Hermitage. Erica Roewade and Liz Houtz, who are both with the group Cats in Action, witnesses the animals being removed from the home.

"We all get into animal welfare because we care about animals. And it's devastating to see the condition that these animals were in," Houtz said.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said they received a report for potential animal cruelty. They, with the assistance of the Chicago Police Department, responded to the home where the animals were removed. Police said 37-year-old Ashley Burrell was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating animal owner duties.

Roewade said she has heard complaints about Burrell from other animal welfare activists and forwarded them to authorities.

"Looking at her Facebook pages, she was definitely giving people the idea she was running a licensed cat shelter," Roewade said.

The animals rescued from the home are being assessed at Chicago Animal Care and Control. A spokesperson for the department said they are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of animals within their jurisdiction.