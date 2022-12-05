WATCH LIVE

Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, December 5, 2022 4:51AM
All dogs over 40 pounds will have adoption fees waived and new pet owners get four weeks of free training from the Anti Cruelty Society.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Animal shelters all over the country, including Chicago, are seeing bigger dogs stay in shelters longer.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is hoping to find the biggest fur babies a forever home. That's why they are hosting a "Howliday" adoption event at the River North Adoption Facility.

All dogs over 40 pounds will have adoption fees waived and new pet owners get four weeks of free training!

When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.

The event runs through next Sunday.

