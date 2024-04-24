Chicago Arab American woman's craft business bridges culture gaps with Arabic products

A local Arab American female entrepreneur is combining her culture with her craft and taking her business nationwide with the help of a local grant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local Arab American woman is combining her culture with her craft and taking her business nationwide with the help of a local grant.

Manal Taqatqa was just about to give up on her craft business Always Arabic, when she received a $5,000 grant from the Arab American Business and Professional Association. Now her dreams of putting Arab culture on the map are coming true.

"This is something related to identity that you cannot change," she said.

Taqatqa started Always Arabic in 2020 when she noticed a lack of Arabic products in the U.S.

"The American culture is beautiful, but when the kids step out of the house, it is different and it will cause them some type of confusion, especially if the parents are born in the Middle East," said Taqatqa, whose parents are from Jordan.

She's bridging that culture gap by customizing things like notebooks, bookmarks, bags and scarves using the Arabic language and alphabet. Now those products can be found in schools across Chicago.

"Arabic educational tools. This helps spread the Arabic language," she said.

She said it's also educating non-Arabs as her business got a much-needed boost from the Arab American Business Association as the recipient of one of four Empower Grant for Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs.

"We put the women in the front because they will tell our story better than anyone," Rush Darwish, AABA president. "Arab Americans have had a horrible stereotype thanks to Hollywood movies."

Taqatqa is taking down those stereotypes one customization at a time, not only for her community but for the next generation as well.

"It does teach them that everything comes with its challenges. And you need to plan for the challenges too, as well as the success of your own business," she said.

Click here to visit Always Arabic's website and online store.