Barnes & Noble announces opening date for Wicker Park location in former Noel State Bank building

Barnes & Noble will open a new store in the former Noel State Bank building, that was also a Walgreens flagship store, on N. Milwaukee Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Barnes & Noble location will be open next month.

The bookseller chain leased the entire space at 1601 N. Milwaukee Avenue, which was originally the Noel State Bank building.

The building itself is more than 26,000 square feet. The store is expected to occupy about 16,000 square feet of that space.

The Walgreens in that location closed in January 2023.

Last month, the Lincoln Park location held its grand opening on Diversey and Clark Street.

The Wicker Park location will host its grand opening on July 31, the company announced.

The company said it's experiencing a period of tremendous growth, opening more stores across the country and in the Chicago area.

That leaves two other Chicago-area locations to open this summer: Oswego and Northbrook.