Jennifer McElroy from the Chicago Architecture Center talks about kicking off their walking tours for the season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're unofficially halfway through summer and there is still plenty to do outside. That include tours of downtown.

The Chicago Architecture Center has kicked off the 2023 Walking Tour Season.

Jennifer McElroy from the Chicago Architecture Center joined ABC7 to talk about the Chicago Architecture Center, the walking tours and some of the most interesting locations around the city to tour.

For more information on the Chicago Architecture Foundation, visit www.architecture.org.