Automotive

Chicago Auto Show 2020 to feature more electric vehicles

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Chicago Auto Show will feature more electric vehicles, like Ford's first fully-electric car.

ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon visited the Auto Show's Concept and Technology Garage Wednesday to get a sneak peek of what was to come during the upcoming preview days Thursday and Friday.

A big trend this year is more electric vehicles, like the much-talked-about Ford Mustang Mach E, Ford's first fully-electric vehicle.

"It's got a lot of the sexy, edgy feel that a Mustang has," said Dave Pericak, Ford's director of icons. "We're really excited about taking that design language that has lived on in the two-door for so long and bringing it to this form."

It's the first big design change in the Mustang in over 50 years. The other big trend continues to be SUVs and smaller crossovers. Kia is introducing the all-new Seltos, what Kia calls the ultimate urban getaway vehicle. It has all-wheel drive, a 2-inch lift and a rack on the top, and it's loaded with other standard features and lots of safety elements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagonear south sideauto showchicago auto showautomotive
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News