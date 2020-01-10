Chicago Auto Show 2021: Directions, parking and transit information

McCormick Place is easily reached by car or public transportation. There is extensive shuttle bus service from all area parking lots to and from McCormick Place, and Weekend and Presidents Day shuttle service from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages. Weekend shuttles stop in 10-15 minute intervals near Lower Randolph and at Gate 3 at McCormick Place.
SEE ALSO: MAIN INFO | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA
DIRECTIONS
On weekends, please consider using the Millennium Park Garage. Parking is just $18 and the Chicago Auto Show provides FREE door-to-door shuttle service.
From the NORTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 18th St. or 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place. ON THE WEEKENDS, use MILLENNIUM GARAGE and ride the free auto show shuttle.
From the NORTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at Ohio St. or Roosevelt Rd. to Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th St. or 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place. ON THE WEEKENDS, exit at Washington St. or Monroe St. east to the MILLENNIUM GARAGE and ride the free auto show shuttle.
From the WEST via I-290: Congress Pkwy. to Columbus south and follow signs to McCormick Place. ON THE WEEKENDS, Congress Pkwy to Columbus north to MILLENNIUM GARAGE and ride the free auto show shuttle.
From the WEST via I-55: Exit I-90/I-94 east and go south to Cermak Rd. or 31st. St. Head east and follow the signs to McCormick Place.
From the SOUTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at 31st. St. or 22nd. St. east, follow the signs to McCormick Place
From the SOUTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 31st St. or 18th. St. follow the signs to McCormick Place.
BIKE: McCormick Place has direct access to the Lakefront Trail. Bike parking is available along the Lakefront Trail. For more information on Bike access and the Lakefront trail, please visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cdot/provdrs/bike.html .
PARKING
McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lot A & C are $25. Lot B is $17. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees must be paid by credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges. More information is available here. You can also book reserved parking in Lots A and C for $38 by clicking here.
Handicap Parking at McCormick Place: McCormick Place has accessible parking available in Lot A (located on Martin Luther King Drive), Lot C (located underground in Lakeside Center) and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place parking garage. However, any given lot may be full upon your arrival. Therefore, it may be recommended to drop off your guest and then find parking. For the Chicago Auto Show, the best drop off location is at our South Building, Gate 4 located on Martin Luther King Drive.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
Getting to the Chicago Auto Show by train is now even more convenient with the Cermak- McCormick Place Green Line station, which is approximately three blocks west of the venue. Customers traveling on the Red, Brown, Orange and Blue lines can make free transfers to the Green Line at the following locations:
- Red and Orange Lines: make a free transfer at Roosevelt and board a 63rd-bound Green Line train to Cermak-McCormick Place.
- Blue Line: make a free transfer at Clark/Lake (farecard required) and board a 63rd- bound Green Line train from the Loop Elevated platform.
- Brown and Pink Lines: free transfers to 63rd-bound Green Line trains can be made at the Clark/Lake, State/Lake and Adams/Wabash Loop Elevated stations.
Chicago Transit Authority bus routes are a convenient travel option for those heading to the 2021 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place from the North and South. Bus service is available during all hours the show is open.
Chicago Metra Train and CTA Bus Map | McCormick Place Transportation Gates
#3 King Drive
The #3 King Drive route provides direct access to McCormick Place and operates during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.
#21 Cermak
The #21 Cermak route provides direct access to McCormick Place and operates during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.
METRA
Metra Electric Line riders can take trains directly to the Auto Show - the line has a station at McCormick Place. On July 15, 16 and 19, most weekday Metra Electric Line trains, including those not normally scheduled to stop at McCormick Place, will make flag stops at the station, which means trains will stop there only if passengers are visible on the platform or riders on the train tell the conductor they want to get off there. See the weekday schedule here.
Metra also is offering weekend express service on the Metra Electric Line from Blue Island to the Auto Show. On the weekend of July 17-18, the hourly weekend Metra Electric Line express service from that line's Blue Island Station will connect with extra weekend trains running between Joliet and the Rock Island Line's Blue Island-Vermont Street Station. Rock Island Line riders can then transfer at Blue Island-Vermont Street to a Metra Electric Line train that will take them directly to McCormick Place. See the Metra Electric weekend schedule here and the Rock Island weekend schedule here.
Customers can also drive to the Blue Island-Vermont Street Station, where parking is plentiful, and board the Metra Electric express trains. As a further incentive to ride Metra to the auto show, parking fees will be waived at Blue Island during the weekend of July 17-18.
When it's time to leave the show that Saturday or Sunday, riders can board extra Metra Electric Line trains that will run express every hour from McCormick Place to Blue Island, where they can transfer back to an outbound Rock Island train making all stops from Blue Island-Vermont Street to Joliet.
Customers have a variety of fare options for the special weekend express service. The most convenient is the $7 Saturday or Sunday Day Pass, good for unlimited rides on either weekend day. It can be purchased on the trains or with the Ventra app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
For full details of Metra's Auto Show service, click here.
Additional directions from Metra stations are below:
From Ogilvie Transportation Center: walk 800' north on Clinton St. to the Clinton Green Line station at Lake/Clinton
From Union Station:
walk mile north on Clinton St. to the Clinton Green/Pink Line station at Lake/Clinton, or
walk miles east on Adams St. to Adams/Wabash 'L' station, or
take #60-Blue Island/26th, #124-Navy Pier, or #157-Streeterville/Taylor via Loop Link to the Washington/Wabash Elevated station (board buses on the east side of Canal between Adams St. and Jackson Blvd.), or
take #1-Bronzeville/Union Station, #7-Harrison, #28-Stony Island, or #126-Jackson to the Adams/Wabash Elevated station (board buses on the south side of Jackson at the Chicago River)
From LaSalle Street Metra station: walk east along Van Buren St. and north on Wabash Ave. to Adams/Wabash ( mile walk total)
SOUTH SHORE
To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Auto Show, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station, in addition to serving McCormick Place on weekends.
The following weekday trains will make flag stops at McCormick Place July 15-16 and July 19: Westbound trains - 10:16 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:12 p.m., 2:06 p.m., 4:12 p.m., 5:25 p.m. and 6:04 p.m., and eastbound trains - McCormick Place at 12:43 p.m., 2:33 p.m., 3:23 p.m., 4:36 p.m., 5:36 p.m., 6:06 p.m., 7:18 p.m., 9:18 p.m., and 11:08 p.m.
All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop. While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.