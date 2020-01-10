Chicago Auto Show 2023: Directions, parking and transit information

The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this summer from July 14 to 18.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2023 Chicago Auto Show will be held at McCormick Place, which is located at 2301 South Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, Illinois, 60616.

DIRECTIONS

On weekends, please consider using the Millennium Park Garage.

From the NORTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place.

From the NORTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at 1-55 west. Exit at 18th St. or 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place. Exit at 31st St.

From the WEST via I-290: Congress Pkwy. to Lake Shore Drive south and follow signs to McCormick Place.

From the WEST via I-55: Exit on Martin Luther King Dr., follow signs to LOT A.

From the SOUTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at east 31st. St., left on Martin Luther King Dr. and follow the signs to McCormick Place.

From the SOUTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 31st St. follow the signs to McCormick Place.

BIKE: McCormick Place has direct access to the Lakefront Trail. Bike parking is available along the Lakefront Trail. For more information on bike access and the Lakefront trail, please visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cdot/provdrs/bike.html .

PARKING

McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lot A & C are $25. Lot B is $16. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. Parking fees must be paid by credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges. More information at available here. You can also book reserved parking in Lots A and C for $38 by clicking here.

Handicap Parking at McCormick Place: McCormick Place has accessible parking available in Lot A (located on Martin Luther King Drive), Lot C (located underground in Lakeside Center) and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place parking garage. However, any given lot may be full upon your arrival. Therefore, it may be recommended to drop off your guest and then find parking. For the Chicago Auto Show, the best drop off location is at our South Building, Gate 4 located on Martin Luther King Drive.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Getting to the Chicago Auto Show by train is now even more convenient with the Cermak- McCormick Place Green Line station, which is a half mile walk from the venue. Customers traveling on other CTA rail lines can make free transfers to the Green Line at the following locations:

-Clinton (closest Green Line station to Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station)

-Clark/Lake

-State/Lake

-Washington/Wabash

-Adams/Wabash (closest Green Line station to LaSalle Street Station)

-Roosevelt

Chicago Transit Authority bus routes are a convenient travel option for those heading to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Chicago Metra Train and CTA Bus Map | McCormick Place Transportation Gates

#3 Martin Luther King Drive

The #3 Martin Luther King Drive route provides direct access to McCormick Place and operates during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.

#21 Cermak

The #21 Cermak route provides direct access to McCormick Place and operates during all hours of the Chicago Auto Show.

METRA

Metra Electric Line trains will be making extra stops at the McCormick Place Station for the duration of the show. The schedule can be viewed at metra.com/alternate-schedules. Metra riders on rail lines that arrive at Chicago Union Station, the Ogilvie Transportation Center and LaSalle Street Station can board the CTA's Auto Show shuttle buses for direct service to McCormick Place. The shuttles, with signs on the fron tthat say "Auto Show," will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metra Weekday Fares

For riders who are only riding on the Metra Electric Line between downtown and McCormick Place, a one-way fare of $2 is the most affordable option. Metra Electric riders from other areas pay the reduced fare rate for one-way tickets.

For riders on other lines, the $10 Day Pall allows for unlimited travel throughout the Metra system. The $6 Day Pass is good for unlimited travel between three fare zones. Both passes are available for purchase on the Ventra app only.

Up to three children 6 or younger ride free with a fare-paying adult.

Metra Weekend Fares

For riders who are only riding on the Metra Electric Line between downtown and McCormick Place, a one-way fare of $2 is the most affordable option. Metra Electric riders from other areas pay the reduced fare rate for one-way tickets.

For riders on other lines, the $10 Weekend Pass (available on the Ventra app only is good for unlimited travel on Metra on both Saturday and Sunday.

The &7 Saturday and Sunday Day Pass is good for unlimited rides on either Saturday or Sunday.

Up to three children 11 or younger can ride free with each fare-paying adult.

For full details of Metra's Auto Show service, click here.

SOUTH SHORE - Tentative Information

To accommodate passengers attending the Chicago Auto Show, the South Shore Line will be offering select weekday train stops at McCormick Place Station, in addition to serving McCormick Place on weekends.

SATURDAY EXTRAS: An eastbound passenger extra will run on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 18. The train will depart McCormick Place at 4:52 p.m., run non-stop to Hegewisch and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Avenue, Michigan City. The extra will not serve Hudson Lake or South Bend.

The following weekday trains will make flag stops at McCormick Place Feb. 13-17 and Feb. 20 (please note on Presidents' Day, Feb. 21, the SSL will operate a regular weekday schedule):

Westbound trains - 10:16 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:12 p.m., 2:06 p.m., 4:12 p.m., 5:25 p.m. and 6:04 p.m., and eastbound trains - McCormick Place at 12:43 p.m., 2:33 p.m., 3:23 p.m., 4:36 p.m., 5:36 p.m., 6:06 p.m., 7:18 p.m., 9:18 p.m., and 11:08 p.m.

All weekend trains except Train 601 utilize McCormick Place as a flag stop. While riding the train, please notify the conductor that you want to exit at McCormick Place. When waiting to catch an outbound train at McCormick Place, please stand on the platform in clear view of the train engineer.

For other specific station stop times, please visit www.mysouthshoreline.com/.