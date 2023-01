Chicago Auto Show 2023: Sampling the best bites ahead of the First Look for Charity black tie event

Val Warner checks out all the eats ahead of the Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity on Feb. 10.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're counting down to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show!

The Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity is known for its gourmet tasting experiences from some of Chicago's top chefs.

Val Warner visited the Goose Island Barrel House, where she checked out all of the eats ahead of the black tie event on Feb. 10.

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public the following day on Feb. 11 and runs through Feb. 19.