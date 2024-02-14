Chicago Auto Show holding First Responder/Military Day Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is another big day at the Chicago Auto Show.
It's "First Responders and Military Appreciation Day." They can enter for free Wednesday.
There's also a discount for people who bring three cans of food for the Auto Show food drive.
The Subaru exhibition is once again showcasing puppies up for adoption.
Anderson Humane of South Elgin will have puppies throughout the show and each is available for adoption. A $100 deposit is required and then with the adoption fee it is $495 total.
Anderson Humane says each puppy is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
Anderson Humane has three shelter locations:
Main Shelter - 1000 S. La Fox Street, South Elgin, IL 60177
North Aurora - 180 N Randall Rd, North Aurora, IL 60542
Bloomingdale - 412 W Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
For more information, visit ahconnects.org/adopt or call 847-697-2880.