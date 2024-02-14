Chicago Auto Show holding First Responder/Military Day Wednesday

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 11:56AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is another big day at the Chicago Auto Show.

It's "First Responders and Military Appreciation Day." They can enter for free Wednesday.

There's also a discount for people who bring three cans of food for the Auto Show food drive.

The Subaru exhibition is once again showcasing puppies up for adoption.

SEE ALSO | ABC7 takes deep dive into future of EVs, Chicago-area charging networks and autonomous driving

Anderson Humane of South Elgin will have puppies throughout the show and each is available for adoption. A $100 deposit is required and then with the adoption fee it is $495 total.

Anderson Humane says each puppy is microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

Anderson Humane has three shelter locations:

Main Shelter - 1000 S. La Fox Street, South Elgin, IL 60177

North Aurora - 180 N Randall Rd, North Aurora, IL 60542

Bloomingdale - 412 W Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

READ MORE | Chicago Auto Show 2024 at McCormick Place, Feb. 10-19: Hours, ticket prices and more

For more information, visit ahconnects.org/adopt or call 847-697-2880.

