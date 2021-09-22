Latino Heritage Month

Chicago's Little Village group Xochitl-Quetzal Aztec Dance carries on more than 500-year tradition

By Blanca Rios
EMBED <>More Videos

Little Village Aztec dance group carries on 500-year tradition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Their sights and sounds date back more than 5 centuries in what was once known as Tenochtitlan in ancient Mexico

It's those same rituals and traditions that the Chicago group Xochitl-Quetzal Aztec Dance carries on across the city and suburbs.

"These dances are not choreographed, they are passed on from generation to generation. So each dance tells a story, each song literally will tell you a little bit about who we are and where we come from.," said Henry Cervantes, founder and director of Zochitl-Quetzal Aztec Dance.

The dances come from the Aztecs who flourished in Mexico. right up until the fall of their empire, exactly 500 years ago this year.

They used sahumadoras or censers for their ceremonies, along with what's known as the concha, which blended their indigenous roots with the European introduction of the guitar and gives them the name of their style of dance.

"The reason we're known as concheros is because we dance with guitars made of armadillo shells -so that's where the name comes from concheros - the con shell of the armadillo," said Cervantes.

"In the Aztec language Nahuatl, xochitl means flower, quetzal means beautiful, so our group literally means beautiful flower," said Cervantes. "Our culture is all based on expressing appreciation for nature. All of our regalia, you will see flowers on our traditional regalia because that's our symbol," Cervantes said.
The group is made up of more than two dozen multi-generational dancers, primarily from Little Village and Back of the Yards.

READ ALSO: Latinx, Latino, Hispanic: Defining a community in several terms with different meanings

"It's a lot of history, and I love the way that we dance because it has a lot of meaning, music, dance, instruments and it's something exciting for me," said dancer Hilda Garcia of Oak Lawn.

19-year-old Diana Becerra grew up in Little Village. She's practiced Mexican folkloric dances before but she says she discovered a new love and pride in her Aztec history and culture when she joined the group.

"The indigenous roots are very powerful, very strong, so for us to portray that even in this modern day society -// for us to bring a little piece of that from Mexico, it just means a lot to show from the steps, from where we just play the drums, dance and everything," said Becerra.

"We have a lot of young people in our dance group and that is very important, it's precious to us because that's where we start. We have to pass on the songs and dance to the younger people so they have that sense self-embodiment that I exist, that I have a history, I'm a descendant of this wonderful heritage and that has to be celebrated," said Cervantes.

Catch Xochitl-Quetzal Aztec Dance at one of their following peformances:

3 p.m. on Oct. 9
South Holland Library

6250 Wausau Avenue, South Holland.

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
Sycamore Public Library
103 E. State, Sycamore

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11
Glenview Public Library
1930 Genview Rd., Gleview
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolittle villageback of the yardsmexicolatino heritage monthlatinolatinadancenative americanmexicanhispanic heritagehispanic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Modular homes could be an affordable housing game changer
Latinx vs. Latino: Which one is correct?
World's largest monument to any flag stands in Humboldt Park
Latino-owned businesses stay afloat despite pandemic
LATINO HERITAGE MONTH
'Our Chicago: Nuestras Historias' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana
The Freakin Rican brings authentic Puerto Rican cuisine to NYC
Latino-owned businesses stay afloat despite pandemic
TOP STORIES
'Simeon curse': JV football player killed in South Side shooting
High waves up to 18 feet slam Lake Michigan shoreline
Lightfoot 'not happy' with nearly 10K CPS students in quarantine
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Bags of Hope supports thousands of Chicago homeless
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, rainy, chilly
Naperville North HS cancels school day due to bomb threat
Show More
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
ISU grad student missing for nearly a month
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
'They are scared:' Therapist offers free sessions to kids
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
More TOP STORIES News