lifeguard

Chicago seeks lifeguards amid shortage, growing crowds and rising temperatures

By Christian Piekos
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago seeks lifeguards amid shortage, rising temperatures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As scores of people flocking to local beaches to beat the heat, lifeguards are needed to potentially save lives.

At 12th Street Beach, it's only gotten busier as the temperature rises.

Lifeguards in boats have been keeping a close eye on beach-goers, but actually becoming one takes time. As a result, fewer are applying.

"You literally have people's lives on your watch that you're taking care of," said Dave Benjamin, cofounder of the Great Lakes Surf Project, which works to prevent drownings in the region.

SEE ALSO | Weather Chicago, IL: Senior citizens suffer without AC amid Excessive Heat Warning

He said the shortage starts with recruitment.

"Unfortunately, right now is where we are, but we need to start today to start recruiting for next summer," Benjamin said.

Just to become a lifeguard in Chicago, applicants must be at least 16, be a Chicago resident, be fully vaccinated, pass a swim test and be certified by the American Red Cross. Not to mention, it's a ton of responsibility.

"I think it takes a special human to want to be a lifeguard and go out and help other people," said Forrest Wagner, a lifeguard instructor in Westmont.

He said he had to cancel a class this spring because so few signed up.

"I generally take 10 to 15 lifeguards and only two students signed up for the class," Wagner said.

As the sun beams down, Benjamin is hopeful more will feel called to the chair.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagosafetybeachessummerjobs hiringlifeguardjobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIFEGUARD
Life-saving rescues underscore importance of lifeguards amid shortage
Girl, 10, rescued from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach
Lifeguard shortage continues as Chicago beaches open for summer season
Our Chicago: College grads entering bright job market
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after father allegedly kills kids
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
North Side residents raise concerns about plans for new Metra wall
Weather in Chicago: Seniors without AC amid Excessive Heat Warning
Black and Latino Houses Matter connects homeowners to more than $26M
Man killed in deadly shooting at 79th Street CTA Red Line station: CPD
Child injured on South Side, authorities say
Show More
Woman who inspired stepfather to include girls in softball now coaches
Ford recalls 2.9M cars, SUVs that could roll away when in park
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Chicago Weather: Muggy with storms late Wednesday night
More TOP STORIES News