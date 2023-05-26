North Avenue Beach, water closed after fight, shots fired, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- North Avenue Beach is closed after a fight that resulted in shots fired, Chicago police said Friday.

Please note: The above video is ABC7 Chicago's 24/7 news stream

Police said a large group of people were at the beach Friday afternoon when a fight broke out. At some point during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.

No one was struck and no injuries were reported, police said.

The group dispersed as police responded. It was not clear if anyone was in custody regarding the incident.

Police said North Avenue Beach and the water are closed as a result of the incident, though the lakefront path remains open. It was not clear how long the beach would stay closed, and if it would reopen Friday or later this weekend.

All Chicago beaches officially opened for the season at 11 a.m. Friday.

No further details about the incident have been released.