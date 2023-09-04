Labor Day Weekend heat brings Chicagoans out to beaches before they close for season

Hot Chicago weather brought people out to Ohio Street Beach and North Avenue Beach over Labor Day Weekend before they close for the season.

Naperville hosted its annual Last Fling on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's safe to say people in Chicago have made the most of their summer.

The heat wave this weekend has gotten crowds of people to the beaches before they close on Monday night for the season.

ABC7 even checked in on the suburbs, where there's no shortage of activities for the holiday weekend.

The unofficial end to summer is upon us as people send it off in proper fashion, soaking in the sun from the city to the suburbs.

Once the clock strikes 7 p.m. on Monday, Chicago's beaches will officially close until next May. People out at North Avenue Beach made sure to squeeze out all that's left of this summer.

A number of Labor Day weekend events happened in the suburbs, too.

Naperville hosted its annual Last Fling, bringing in crowds of people to enjoy live music, local food vendors and a special family atmosphere.

"It brings out all the families, the culture, the community together, and it's just a wholesome good time," said Gabe Rodriguez.

"I feel like everybody knows each other. You walk down this festival, and everyone's like, 'Hey, what's going on?' And, it's just a community," added Anna Heins.

Kids heading back to school said they look forward to the Last Fling every year.

It's a fitting end to summer with near-record high temperatures that everyone will soon be missing.

It's a beautiful end, I'm not gonna lie. That's how you do it," said Abdula Salim with Boba Heaven.

It'll be hot on Monday, but a perfect day to hit the beach.