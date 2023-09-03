'Bike the Drive' kicks off at 6:30 a.m., inviting thousands of bicyclists to take on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Bryn Mawr Avenue to Grant Park.

Bicyclists take on DuSable Lake Shore Drive for annual 'Bike The Drive'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousand of bicyclists are taking on DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the annual "Bike the Drive."

The annual event shuts down the street from Hollywood Avenue to 57th Street so people can enjoy a morning stroll on the drive.

The ride officially starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 10:30 a.m.

It is one the most scenic morning rides of the year.

All bicyclists must be registered for the event which is hosted by the Active Transportation Alliance. Money raised goes towards efforts to improve walking, biking and public transit across Chicagoland.

See also | Veterans with injuries, disabilities join Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride in Chicago

Organizers recommend riders to start no later than 7:30 a.m. to make the most of the ride.

The entire loop on DuSable Lake Shore Drive is 30 miles.

Starting at 10:45 a.m., riders will be guided from Lake Shore Drive back onto the lakefront trail as car traffic gets ready to pick back up.

There are three rest stops along the ride for those who need water or a snack.

See also | Chicago Triathlon 2023: Swim portion canceled due to possible dangerous conditions

Mechanical support is also available for riders who experience minor issues on their bike, like a flat tire.

There be a post-ride festival at Butler Field in Grant Park, with food trucks, a beer garden, live music and giveaways.