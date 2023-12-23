ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ravi Baichwal: Dec. 22, 2023

Ravi Baichwal steps in for Ryan and talks Bears with Dionne as the team gets ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Dionne and Ravi discuss the Bears' upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals on this week's "Overtime."

Dionne and Ravi discuss the Bears' upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals on this week's "Overtime." Ravi Baichwal steps in for Ryan and talks Bears with Dionne as the team gets ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Dionne and Ravi discuss the Bears' upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals on this week's "Overtime." Ravi Baichwal steps in for Ryan and talks Bears with Dionne as the team gets ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Dionne and Ravi discuss the Bears' upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals on this week's "Overtime." Ravi Baichwal steps in for Ryan and talks Bears with Dionne as the team gets ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ravi Baichwal steps in for Ryan and talks Bears with Dionne as the team gets ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals. So many questions still for the Bears, and Dionne and Ravi ask, and hopefully answer, some of them.

Dionne talks with Sam Panayotovich, who hopes to bring home some Christmas winners. Jeff Meller helps those fantasy owners in the playoffs with their roster moves.

Ravi and Dionne talk Bulls and Hawks. Both teams starting to play a little better. The Bulls playing their best basketball of the season without Zach LaVine. And Connor Bedard continues to play like the rookie of the year but will that be enough for the Hawks?

Ryan isn't here, but Bear-ly Accurate is! See if he can help forecast a Bears winner.