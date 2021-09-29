Bears new stadium? Chicago NFL team confirms deal to buy Arlington Heights property

WATCH: ESPN 1000 radio host David Kaplan weighs in on Bears buying Arlington Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears signed an agreement to purchase Arlington Park, the team confirmed Wednesday morning.The Bears and Churchill Downs Incorporated signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement this week for the entire Arlington Park land parcel in the village of Arlington Heights, a news release from the Bears said.In a statement, a spokesperson from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said Tuesday night that the mayor was not surprised by the move, and that they remain committed to keeping the Bears in Chicago. The spokesperson said they have informed the team they are open to discussions.The spokesperson went on to note that Soldier Field recently signed a major contract with the Chicago Fire soccer team, and over the weekend hosted the Shamrock Series."These examples and others demonstrate that Soldier Field remains a very sought-after venue and, as the Mayor has said many times, the City and Park District must explore all options to both enhance the visitor and fan experience at Soldier Field year-round and maximize revenues," the spokesperson said in a statement."As for the Bears, the Mayor has said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open to engage the Bears," the spokesperson added.It was first reported that the Bears had submitted a bid to buy Arlington International Racecourse in June, and drew mixed reactions from fans. It is not the first time the NFL team has considered moving the team out of the city.Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO Bill Carstanjen said the bid process for the property was "extraordinarily competitive.""Congratulations to the Chicago Bears for their professionalism and perseverance. It is clear they are committed to an exciting vision for their team and their fans. We wish them the greatest success and are excited for the opportunity this brings to the Village of Arlington Heights and the future economic development of this unique property," he said.The property is 326 acres, enough to allow the Bears to build a stadium large enough to host a Super Bowl, and it could be surrounded by a year-round entertainment complex.Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he "could not be more excited about the news.""My goal for any redevelopment has always been to put this prime piece of real estate to its highest and best use, and I can't think of a higher and better use than this one," Hayes said. "There is a long way to go as we begin this journey, and many issues for the community to discuss, but the Village is committed to working with the Bears organization and all stakeholders to explore this opportunity for Arlington Heights and the northwest suburban region."In a statement, Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips said: