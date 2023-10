CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dionne and Mark discuss the Bears finally getting a win against the Washington Commanders.

Sam Panayotovich gives Ryan and Dionne his best bets for the week. Fantasy is heating up, and Jeff Meller is here for his waiver wire picks.

Morgan Park is getting ready for a match up with Kenwood Academy this week. The Weekly Walk-On gives his thoughts on that game and a college football matchup between Illinois and Northwestern this weekend.