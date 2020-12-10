Chicago Bears close Halas Hall, pause in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 test

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears closed Halas Hall and paused in-person football activities Thursday, after someone in the organization tested positive for COVID-19.All meetings will be conducted virtually, the Bears said in a statement Thursday morning."The individual who tested positive has been contacted and has already begun self-isolation," the statement said. "We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."The Chicago Bears canceled practice last month afterfor COVID-19 around the same time.Center Cody Whitehair was also on the reserve/COVID-19 list in early November.The Bears are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans at noon Sunday.