ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan Chiaverini: Aug. 4, 2023

Ryan Chiaverini talks about the latest Chicago Cubs and Bears news. Also, power lifter Rachel Olshansky prepares for her upcoming meet.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan goes went solo this week with Dionne on vacation, but he goes full-on Bears, talking to Mark Grote of WSCR and live with Tom Waddle of ESPN1000 to get the latest on the second week of camp.

Jesse Rogers joins Ryan to talk about the streaking Cubs and the fading White Sox.

We profile young power lifter and Northbrook native Rachel Olshansky as she gets ready to represent the United States in an upcoming international meet.

Kevin Bozeman says buckle up and enjoy the Cubs pennant chase.