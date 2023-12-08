ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Dec. 8, 2023

Ryan and Dionne discuss the Bears' upcoming game this weekend in Detroit against the Lions on this week's "Overtime."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne are back and talk about the Chicago Bears who are also back from their Bye Week.

The Bears take on the Lions on the lakefront on Sunday.

Sam Panayotovich is here with his best bets for the week. Baseball winter meetings have come and gone. Ryan and Dionne talk about what the Cubs and Sox accomplished. Also, the Bulls' Zach LaVine is going to have a little more time off than he originally planned with his sore foot.

Ryan talks with a legendary Chicago Sports Reporter, George Ofman, and his new book, and our intern Sam takes a crack at college mascot knowledge.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions makes its return with Ryan going mental.