ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Sept. 29, 2023

ByDionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini WLS logo
Friday, September 29, 2023 7:50PM
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne and Ryan: Sept. 29, 2023
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discuss another tough week for the Bears. Now, they get set to face the equally toothless Denver Broncos. Is this the Bears' best chance for a win? We'll see.

Sam Panayotovich gives Ryan and Dionne his best bets for the week, and maybe surprise some Bears fans. Fantasy is heating up, and Jeff Meller is here for his waiver wire picks.

York High School is getting for a great match up with Downers Grove North this week. The Weekly Walk-On gives his thoughts on that game and college football this weekend.

Bear-ly Accurate is back for Week 4 in the NFL. Do we have a winner?

