Chicago Bears to formally introduce head coach, Matt Eberflus, GM Ryan Poles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears will formally introduce their new head coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles.

Both men have been hard at work assembling their new team.

Monday morning the media and the public will hear from new general manager Ryan Poles, and new head coach Matt Eberflus for the first time.

Chicago Bears hire Green Bay Packers' Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Poles comes to the Bears from the Kansas City Chiefs, and Eberflus was the defensive coordinator with the Colts.

And on Sunday, the Bears hired Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator. He will be in charge of developing QB Justin Fields.

SEE ALSO: Chicago Bears hire GM: Ryan Poles to be team's 1st African American general manager in its history

The press conference and official meeting is set for 11 a.m. at Halas Hall.
