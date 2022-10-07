ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: October 7, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan and Dionne: Our intrepid anchors discuss the upcoming Bears game this weekend when the Bears travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

Ryan and Dionne do a deep dive on the Big 3 questions going into the game.

Dionne talks with ESPN1000 Bears reporter Courtney Cronin about how to stop the Vikings potent offense.

Sam Panayotovich, after going 3 for 3 last week give us best games for this weekend.

Ryan talks one on one with Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema who team takes on Iowa Saturday in Champaign.

Melissa Isaacson talks to Ryan and Dionne about the 50th anniversary of Title IX and a big upcoming event weekend at Northwestern celebrating the anniversary.

Ryan has his Bear-ly Accurate prediction.