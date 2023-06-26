Arlington Heights community group holds meeting about Chicago Bears' potential move to suburb

Touchdown Arlington Heights is holding a meeting about the Chicago Bears' possible move to the Arlington Park racecourse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Monday night meeting is all about hearing from the Chicago Bears and what could come to the Arlington racecourse, including the team.

Touchdown Arlington Heights is hosting the meeting. The group is made up of community leaders advocating for the Bears to redevelop the Arlington Park racecourse property.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Bears move forward with Arlington Heights demolition despite apparent undecided future

"People can expect to hear directly from Kevin Warren tonight, and a little bit from our group, as well. But, really, truly being able to hear from the Bears' front office, what their plans are, what the status is," said Drew Bulson with Touchdown Arlington Heights.

Organizers said they want to promote communication between local stakeholders and the team. The Bears did buy the property, but also received stadium development pitches from the city of Chicago, as well as Naperville and Waukegan.

Members of the group said the decision to move the team there is in limbo while construction on the site is underway.

READ MORE | Waukegan mayor invites Chicago Bears to consider move to suburban city

"I think politics have gotten in the way of making Arlington racecourse the future home of the Bears, and we need to move forward and make an opportunity that works for our community, for our schools and all the constituents that live here in the region," said Holly Connors with Touchdown Arlington Heights.

The meeting is taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.