Steve McMichael expected to return home soon after being hospitalized in ICU, family says

Family members of Steve McMichael said the Chicago Bears legend is expected to return home from the hospital soon.

McMichael, who is battling ALS, was hospitalized in ICU last week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears hero Steve "Mongo" McMichael is expected to released from the hospital soon and return home, according to a Tuesday update from a family spokesperson.

The 65-year-old who has been battling ALS for three years, was hospitalized Thursday night, a spokesperson said. He was admitted was admitted unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics, the spokesperson had said.

As of Saturday, cultures revealed the sepsis is gone, but he is still fighting pneumonia, the update said.

McMichael played for the Bears from 1981 until 1993, and was part of the 1985 Super Bowl championship team.

