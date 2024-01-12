ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Jan. 12, 2024

Ryan and Dionne talk about the Bears, who had their season ending press conference earlier this week.

Ryan and Dionne reflect on the Bears' season as the team management looks to the future.

Ryan and Dionne reflect on the Bears' season as the team management looks to the future. Ryan and Dionne talk about the Bears, who had their season ending press conference earlier this week.

Ryan and Dionne reflect on the Bears' season as the team management looks to the future. Ryan and Dionne talk about the Bears, who had their season ending press conference earlier this week.

Ryan and Dionne reflect on the Bears' season as the team management looks to the future. Ryan and Dionne talk about the Bears, who had their season ending press conference earlier this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne talk about the Bears, who had their season ending press conference earlier this week.

The Bears made a lot of changes. Were all of them good. And what about Justin Fields? Ryan and Dionne will discuss those topics.

Sam Panayotovich is with us to discuss the NFL's Wildcard Weekend and which games he likes the best.

It's the annual Cubs Convention. Most fans thought the Cubs would've made more moves than they have. Jesse Rogers gives us an update. And Ryan talks to Bears Superfan Dave Swerski and his unique way of sharing the Bears ups and downs throughout the season.

Bear-ly Accurate is over, but we have the "Best Of" from the season to get in one last laugh.