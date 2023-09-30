Chicago breweries Dovetail, Begyle host Oktoberfestiversary raising funds for local food pantry

Chicago breweries Dovetail and Begyle will host their annual Oktobefestiversary that raises money for the Friendship Center, a local food pantry.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing will host their 8th annual Oktoberfestiversary, an event for all ages with special beers, live music, food trucks, pop-ups and kids activities happening throughout the weekend, starting Oct. 7.

You will have the opportunity to taste more than two dozen beers as Begyle's 11th anniversary. A $5 donation at the gate is suggested. Your gift will help the festival reach two million meals donated to The Friendship Center.

Oktoberfestiversary will be located between Begyle and Dovetail, at the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenue in the Ravenswood Corridor. Dovetail will release their annual Fest Bier. Begyle will also have a host of special releases throughout the day.