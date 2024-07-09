Windy City Smokeout 2024: Lineup, country's top BBQ pitmasters, beer ready for the weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Windy City Smokeout is set return to the United Center's parking lot.

David Bonner from Green Street Smoked Meats joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about all the BBQ, beer and country music visitors can expect.

The BBQ lineup includes 25 of the nation's top pitmasters, including 2M Smokehouse BBQ, Dampf Good BBQ and Jack Stack Barbecue

Country artists will share the stage throughout the weekend. Thomas Rhett and Chase Rise will perform on Thursday; Parker McCollum and Lee Brice on Friday; Cody Johnson and Billy Currington on Saturday; and Carrie Underwood and Nate Smith on Sunday.

To see ticket prices and dates, click here. Kids under 10 enter for free.

