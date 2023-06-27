Chicago police arrest 2 after people seen stomping, dancing on cars for hours in Lakeview

CPD arrested 2 after people were seen stomping and dancing on cars near the Chicago Belmont Red Line stop in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People were seen stomping and dancing on cars Monday night into Tuesday morning in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The scene unfolded near the Belmont Red Line stop.

Belmont Avenue was shut down for hours, as hundreds blocked the street.

"I came out of my show, and I looked down the street, and there was just a mob," said Dominic Rescigno, whose car was damaged.

Rescigno was performing improv at a nearby theatre, when he saw the large crowds begin to gather around 9:30 p.m., preventing him from reaching his car.

"A bunch of cops standing around watching it, and I went up to one of them and said, 'my car is there,' and they said, 'well you're not getting it tonight,'" Rescigno said.

On Tuesday morning, he and Cody Ellsworth were horrified by the extent of the damage.

People had rummaged through their car, opening their glove compartment, stealing items inside, they said, and ripping out their catnip from the trunk, spilling it on the street.

"He started crying; we just got it in December, and we pay a hefty car payment, and we love it. It takes care of us in many ways, and it's sad to see it," Ellsworth said.

44th Ward Ald. Bennett Lawson was out surveying the damage Tuesday morning.

"I live a couple blocks away, so I heard the police helicopter at about 9:30," Lawson said.

Streets and sanitation crews were cleaning the roadways.

He said officers were there trying to break up the crowd, as more and more young people were arriving, with each train on the CTA.

"I have to talk to the CTA. They need to be a partner in our success, and in our safety, and they are. But understanding people need to move through the city, but when it's appropriate to close the Belmont station, we should be able to do that," Lawson said.

Lawson said a similar incident happened on this day last year after the Pride Parade.

As it gets further into summer, he said "I want to talk with obviously the 19th District and the folks at CPD, work with the mayor's office and my colleagues so we have a strategy for these young people."

Chicago police said two people were arrested in Monday night's incident, including a 15-year-old girl. She was charged with aggravated assault of a first responder, resisting and obstructing traffic.

