The Chicago Fire Department said a boat accident in Lake Michigan near Navy Pie, injured six people with a seventh missing.

6 injured, 1 missing after boat overturns in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier: CFD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured and a seventh missing after a boat hit a break wall and overturned in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A total of six people have been transported to Stroger and Northwestern Memorial hospitals, with one in critical condition and the rest in serious condition, CFD said.

CFD is searching in the water for a seventh victim.