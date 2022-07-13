budget

Chicago residents invited to weigh in on city budget

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are being invited to share their priorities regarding city services during the city's annual budget process.

The public will have three opportunities to participate in Budget Engagement Forums on July 21, 23, and 30, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.

Each public engagement forum will begin with presentations from Budget Director Susie Park and other city leaders, followed with small roundtable sessions, and public comment.

Times, dates, locations and registration links can be found below.

BUDGET ENGAGEMENT FORUM I
Thursday, July 21 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Kennedy-King College
6301 South Halsted Street

REGISTRATION

BUDGET ENGAGEMENT FORUM II
Saturday, July 23 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Malcolm X College
1900 West Jackson Boulevard
REGISTRATION

BUDGET ENGEGEMENT FORUM III
Saturday, July 30 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Harry S. Truman College
1145 West Wilson Avenue
REGISTRATION
