CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are being invited to share their priorities regarding city services during the city's annual budget process.
The public will have three opportunities to participate in Budget Engagement Forums on July 21, 23, and 30, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.
Each public engagement forum will begin with presentations from Budget Director Susie Park and other city leaders, followed with small roundtable sessions, and public comment.
Times, dates, locations and registration links can be found below.
BUDGET ENGAGEMENT FORUM I
Thursday, July 21 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Kennedy-King College
6301 South Halsted Street
REGISTRATION
BUDGET ENGAGEMENT FORUM II
Saturday, July 23 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Malcolm X College
1900 West Jackson Boulevard
REGISTRATION
BUDGET ENGEGEMENT FORUM III
Saturday, July 30 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Harry S. Truman College
1145 West Wilson Avenue
REGISTRATION
Chicago residents invited to weigh in on city budget
BUDGET
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News