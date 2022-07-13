Chicago residents invited to weigh in on city budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago residents are being invited to share their priorities regarding city services during the city's annual budget process.The public will have three opportunities to participate in Budget Engagement Forums on July 21, 23, and 30, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office.Each public engagement forum will begin with presentations from Budget Director Susie Park and other city leaders, followed with small roundtable sessions, and public comment.Times, dates, locations and registration links can be found below.Thursday, July 21 | 6:00 pm - 8:00 pmKennedy-King College6301 South Halsted StreetSaturday, July 23 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pmMalcolm X College1900 West Jackson BoulevardSaturday, July 30 | 10:00 am - 12:00 pmHarry S. Truman College1145 West Wilson Avenue