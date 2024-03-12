CPD warns of more plumbing, electrical businesses burglaries on North, West sides

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are again warning plumbing and electrical businesses about a string of burglaries.

A map shows the locations of the crimes on the North and West sides. The first burglary happened Jan. 18, and the most recent was on March 9.

Chicago police provided video of two of the crimes.

They say the burglars break doors and windows to get into the businesses. Then, they steal tools and equipment.

Police said the burglars have also targeted work vehicles either parked at the businesses or on residential streets.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

4300 block of N. Lincoln on January 18, 2024 at 6 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on Jan. 18 - Feb.13, 2024 from 6 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of N. Central on February 7, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 7, 2024 at 5 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on February 12, 2024 at 4:16 a.m.

4200 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 1:28 a.m.

1700 block of W. Hirsh on February 14, 2024 at 2:02 a.m.

3800 block of W. Chicago on February 14, 2024 at 2:15 a.m.

800 block of N. Keystone on February 14, 2024 at 2:30 a.m.

1100 block of W. Webster on February 14, 2024 at 3:14 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 19, 2024 at 4:22 a.m.

4300 block of W. Chicago on February 21, 2024 at 2:36 a.m.

4300 block of N. Lincoln on March 2, 2024 from 4:50-5:08 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 5, 2024 at 4:32 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 2:20 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 6, 2024 at 5 a.m.

3500 block of W. Lake on March 8, 2024 at 2:48 a.m.

4300 block of N. Kilpatrick on March 8, 2024 at 4:02 a.m.

3500 block of N. Cicero on March 8, 2024 at 4:55 a.m.

2300 block of W. Nelson on March 9, 2024 at 3:55 a.m.

