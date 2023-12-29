Chicago police issue alert after Hyde Park burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning Hyde Park residents about a string of recent burglaries.

Police said someone broke into four homes between Dec. 11 and 23.

CPD said in each case, the burglar entered the residence through a door or window, then took property from inside.

The crimes took place at the locations below:

- 5400-block of South Ellis Avenue between 5:30 and 9 p.m. Dec. 11

- 5400-block of South Greenwood Avenue at 9 p.m. Dec. 16

- 1100-block of East 54th Place between midnight Dec. 16 and 8 a.m. Dec. 23

- 5400-block of South Ellis Avenue between noon and 8:15 p.m. Dec. 23, 2023 between 12:00 P.M. and 8:15 P.M.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.

