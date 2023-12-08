Gangs from South America use security jammers to break in to expensive homes across country: police

Gangs from South America are using security jammers to bypass security to break in to expensive homes across the country, police in Detroit said.

DETROIT -- Gangs from South America are breaking into multi-million dollar homes across the country, including metro Detroit, WXYZ reported.

Police said they are highly functional and well-trained.

A police official described the crews, which are believed to consist of four to six people, as highly functional and well-trained.

The thieves reportedly use a jammer to overcome wireless security systems that depend on WiFi to operate. The crews are all dressed in black, with backpacks, and gloves. They are non-confrontational and their goal is to get in and out of the homes quickly, police said.

At least 30 to 40 homes have been hit since September in Detroit. Thieves have gotten away with cash, jewelry and expensive handbags within minutes of breaking in.

Police departments in Michigan have formed a task force and urged home owners to have multiple layers of security.