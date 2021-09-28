crash

Auburn Gresham crash kills woman, seriously injures man and baby after driver runs red light

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian is dead and two others, including an infant, are seriously injured in a crash after a driver ran a red light in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon.

Chicago police said a 23-year-old man driving a Chevy Impala, who also had an infant in his car, was driving westbound on 81st Street and had the green line. As he crossed the intersection, police said a 26-year-old in a Chrysler 300 man driving northbound on Racine ran the red light.

The Impala struck the Chrysler in the intersection, causing the Chrysler to spin. It struck a 52-year-old female pedestrian before crashing into a building.

Police said the woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Impala sustained a broken arm and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment. Chicago fire officials said the infant in the car was hospitalized in serious condition, but they did not elaborate on the nature of the baby's injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and citations are pending. No further details about the victims have been released.
