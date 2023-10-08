Driver dead in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan near 26th Street, Illinois State Police says

A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 26th Street Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died after a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday on the expressway near 26th Street, police said.

Illinois State Police said a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit another car. The wrong-way driver was killed.

The driver of the other car is in the hospital in serious condition, ISP said.

The express lanes were closed while police continue to investigate.