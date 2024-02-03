Man found dead in overturned car in wooded area near Garfield Ridge I-55 ramp, ID'd by coroner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found dead in a car that flipped over off of a road Friday on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Harlem Avenue, Chicago police said.

A car was found overturned in a small wooded area near the road just before a ramp for I-55.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

The person killed in the crash was identified Saturday as 69-year-old man Sami Jebreen, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.