WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found dead in overturned car in wooded area near Garfield Ridge I-55 ramp, ID'd by coroner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 3, 2024 2:02PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was found dead in a car that flipped over off of a road Friday on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Harlem Avenue, Chicago police said.

A car was found overturned in a small wooded area near the road just before a ramp for I-55.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

The person killed in the crash was identified Saturday as 69-year-old man Sami Jebreen, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No further information about the cause of the crash was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW