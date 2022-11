CPD squad car involved in South Loop crash with Jeep

A Chicago police squad car was struck by a Jeep in the South Loop Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police squad car was struck by a Jeep in the South Loop Tuesday night.

CPD said that at about 8:30 p.m. the squad was struck by a black Jeep in the area of 16th and State in the South Loop.

Two officers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, per the Chicago Fire Department. Two civilians involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

The squad car was not drivable after the crash.

No further details have been released.