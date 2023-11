A woman and two children were hurt in a rollover hit-and-run car crash Thursday night on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and two children were hurt in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on the city's South Side.

The crash happened near East 85th Street and South King Drive in the Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A driver crashed into a small SUV, causing it to flip over, police said. The driver left the scene of the crash.

The victims conditions were not immediately known.

Police continue to look for the driver.