4 injured, including pedestrian, in West Lawn crash, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said four people were injured, including a pedestrian, in a single-car crash in West Lawn Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, emergency crews responded to a single car crash in the 6900-block of South Pulaski. Fire officials said a car crashed into a light pole while going at a high rate of speed.

Chicago police said a 52-year-old man was driving just before 8 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the light pole, hitting a 22-year-old man.

Fire officials said the pedestrian was struck taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious to critical condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

People said who live nearby said the pedestrian who was struck comes to the intersection daily to make money by drumming on buckets, and had just arrived when he was hit.

Richard Williams said he's familiar with the man and spoke to him before he was taken away in an ambulance.

"It was one of the drummer kids who's always out here drumming. Apparently, he had just got off the bus and was getting ready to do his thing and the car hit him. He said he just saw him flying. He flew right in front of his car and the mailbox actually hit his car," he said.

CFD said at least five people were in the crashed car. Three were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment; one was in serious to critical condition, another was in fair to serious condition and the third was in good condition. Two others in the vehicle refused treatment. The driver is reportedly in good condition.

Williams said the intersection has seen many crashes and drivers need to be more mindful.

"Don't speed. Pay attention to the lights. Pay attention to your surroundings," he said.

Police said the driver was cited for driving without insurance and failure to prove vehicle registration at the time of the crash.

