City vehicle engulfed in flames in Pilsen, caused by roof light bar electrical fire, CPD says: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a car engulfed in flames Thursday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The car was a city-owned vehicle, and the fire was caused by an electrical issue, authorities said.

The fire broke out before 11 a.m. near West 17th Place and South Union Avenue, in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Chicago police said the fire started in the interior roof of the car near a light bar.

The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit safely and no injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available.