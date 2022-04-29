Teen girl charged in 4 Chicago carjackings, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl is charged in four separate carjackings in February and March.CPD said the girl, who is not being named due to her age, was arrested Wednesday in the 2400-block of South Western Avenue.Police said she is charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm for incidents in February and March.Police say the teen's first crime was on February 18, when she took a car from a 36-year-old man in the 200-block of South Wells. The second alleged carjacking was from a 60-year-old woman in the 2100-block of South Princeton on February 19.Police said the teen then carjacked a 27-year-old man in the 200-block of West 23rd Place on February 21.The final charge is for a carjacking involving a 35-year-old man in the 2300-block of South Princeton on March 24.Police said the teen is also charged with one felony count of unlawful restraint in connection to an incident on February 27 in the 2600-block of South Union, but did not provide further details about that incident.