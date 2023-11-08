New video shows suspects in a Chinatown, Chicago carjacking chase the victim in 300 block of West 24th Street, police said.

Chicago carjacking: New video shows suspects chase victim in Chinatown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new video of a carjacking that happened earlier this year on the city's South Side.

It happened back on June 28 in the 300 block of West 24th Street in the Chinatown neighborhood.

In the video, you can see the suspects on bicycles ride up to the victim.

The suspects chased the victim, taking items, and eventually police say, the person's vehicle.

Chicago police anyone with information on the suspects to contact them.

