WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago carjacking: New video shows suspects chase victim in Chinatown, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:47PM
Video shows Chinatown carjacking suspects chase victim: police
EMBED <>More Videos

New video shows suspects in a Chinatown, Chicago carjacking chase the victim in 300 block of West 24th Street, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released new video of a carjacking that happened earlier this year on the city's South Side.

It happened back on June 28 in the 300 block of West 24th Street in the Chinatown neighborhood.

In the video, you can see the suspects on bicycles ride up to the victim.

SEE ALSO | 3rd teenage girl charged in carjacking, beating of rideshare driver in Chinatown: Chicago police

The suspects chased the victim, taking items, and eventually police say, the person's vehicle.

Chicago police anyone with information on the suspects to contact them.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW