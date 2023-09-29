3rd teenage girl charged in carjacking, beating of rideshare driver in Chinatown: Chicago police

The Chinatown, Chicago carjacking and beating was caught on camera in the 200 block of West 22nd Place on Sept. 5.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have now made a third arrest for another teenage girl who was involved in the carjacking and beating of a rideshare driver in Chinatown earlier this month.

The violent attack of a 62-year-old man was caught on camera. It happened Sept. 5 in the 200 block of West 22nd Place.

The victim had just parked his car in front of his building when he was suddenly attacked by three teenage girls, one of whom struck him with what appeared to be a pipe.

Police have now charged a third teen, a 15-year-old-girl, with aggravated vehicular hijackings and aggravated battery.

Another 15-year-old girl was also previously charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery after a 17-year-old girl was also charged

