Chicago carjacking: 1 in custody after SUV taken at gunpoint crashes on South Side

Officers with CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Team spotted a black Dodge Durango that had been taken at gunpoint in the 6300-block of South Damen Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said while they were preparing to stop the SUV, they saw it disregard a red light at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue and hit another vehicle.
A man was taken into custody and police said a handgun was recovered from the floorboard. Area One detectives are investigating and charges are pending.