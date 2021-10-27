Chicago carjacking: 1 in custody after SUV taken at gunpoint crashes on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested a suspect after an SUV taken in a carjacking ran a red light and crashed on the South Side Wednesday morning.Officers with CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Team spotted a black Dodge Durango that had been taken at gunpoint in the 6300-block of South Damen Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.Police said while they were preparing to stop the SUV, they saw it disregard a red light at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue and hit another vehicle.A man was taken into custody and police said a handgun was recovered from the floorboard. Area One detectives are investigating and charges are pending.