Chicago carjacking: 1 in custody after SUV taken at gunpoint crashes on South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
1 in custody after SUV taken in carjacking crashes on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested a suspect after an SUV taken in a carjacking ran a red light and crashed on the South Side Wednesday morning.

Officers with CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Team spotted a black Dodge Durango that had been taken at gunpoint in the 6300-block of South Damen Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said while they were preparing to stop the SUV, they saw it disregard a red light at 95th Street and Wentworth Avenue and hit another vehicle.

A man was taken into custody and police said a handgun was recovered from the floorboard. Area One detectives are investigating and charges are pending.

