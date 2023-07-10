WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago carjacking: 1 carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 10, 2023 9:43AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 3200-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. and found an 18-year-old victim.

The victim told police two male suspects got out of a black Jeep and approached him as he was entering his vehicle.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to the vehicle, police said. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the black Jeep and the victim's black Honda Civic.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW