Chicago carjacking: 1 carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Lakeview neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 3200-block of North Ashland Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. and found an 18-year-old victim.

The victim told police two male suspects got out of a black Jeep and approached him as he was entering his vehicle.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the keys to the vehicle, police said. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the black Jeep and the victim's black Honda Civic.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

